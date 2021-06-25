Cancel
Environment

A soggy Friday; daily storm threat through next week

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a soggy end to our work week as showers and storms are scattered around central Indiana this Friday morning. A line of strong/severe storms moved through Missouri and Illinois early Friday morning. Storm reports of heavy rain, trees down and a tornado were collected as those storms moved east and weakened the closer they came to Indiana.

