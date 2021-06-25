A soggy Friday; daily storm threat through next week

Rounds of strong to possibly severe storms will be with us for another few days as our pattern remains active through the week ahead. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be across our region for this evening and tonight, with some dry time out there as well. At times, some of these storms could be strong to severe, with strong/damaging winds and hail being the main threats. Outside the severe threat, we’ll also watch a flash flooding threat due to all the rain we’ve experienced over the past few days. Temperatures for this evening and tonight will cool through the 70s and end up into the 60s overnight.