A soggy Friday; daily storm threat through next week

Effective: 2021-07-11 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Ward The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Southeastern Ward County in western Texas Northwestern Crane County in western Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of Monahans, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grandfalls, Royalty, Imperial, Imperial Reservoir and Cordona Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH