Man faces 4 years plus parole in Manchester shootings

Matthew Cardell entered a plea bargain this week in a series of shootings in Manchester that calls for him to get a four-year prison sentence, followed by 10 years' strict special parole. Manchester police

A former volunteer firefighter in Manchester accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted in four shooting incidents that occurred in town within a week in March 2019, terrorizing at least one neighborhood.

Matthew Thomas Cardell, 31, who has listed an address on New State Road, is likely to receive a four-year prison sentence followed by 10 years of strict special parole under the plea bargain, which he entered Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Cardell was convicted in the plea deal of two felony counts of attempted first-degree assault, each potentially carrying up to 20 years in prison, in shootings that occurred on March 14 and 17, 2019, prosecutor Robin Krawczyk said. He also was convicted of a lesser felony count of first-degree criminal mischief in a shooting that occurred on March 13 or 14, 2019, according to the prosecutor.

In addition, he was convicted of a misdemeanor count of illegal discharge of a firearm in a March 16, 2019, incident and misdemeanor counts of first-degree reckless endangerment in each of the cases in which he also was convicted of attempted first-degree assault, Krawczyk said.

She said Cardell entered all the pleas under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution’s evidence was sufficient for a conviction at trial.

The prosecutor said Cardell has mental health problems and that the conditions of his special parole will include mental health treatment and monitoring to be sure he is taking his prescribed medications.

Shortly after Cardell was arrested, Manchester police Detective Andrew M. Young wrote in an affidavit, “Matthew told us that he has suffered from depression and bipolar disorder most of his life. He said he is prescribed medication for these issues but only takes them on occasion.”

Cardell has been held in lieu of high bonds since his first arrest in the cases on March 18, 2019. He is likely to get credit against his sentence for most or all of the time he has spent in jail since then.

Because attempted first-degree assault is a violent crime, Cardell is likely to have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

In a search of Cardell’s home after his first arrest, police found a list of 37 names. Cardell “admitted all the people on it were those that didn’t like him or wronged him in some way,” Young wrote in an affidavit.

The detective theorized that it was a “hit list,” but Cardell disputed that.

“He denied writing the list to document the people he wanted to kill,” Young wrote. “He indicated the list was made because he wanted to show he wasn’t afraid of them.”

Krawczyk said one of the cases in which Cardell was convicted of attempted first-degree assault involved a shooting at the house of a person on the list.

In the other attempted first-degree assault conviction, the occupants of the home, a married couple with two young children, weren’t on the list but were home at the time of the shooting, according to the prosecutor.

Several of the shootings occurred on Oxford Street in Manchester, which runs north from West Middle Turnpike parallel to Main Street, or on Durant Street, which runs south from West Middle Turnpike a few blocks west of Oxford.

Other shootings that police say Cardell admitted occurred on Bissell and Maple streets, both of which run east off Main Street in downtown Manchester, and on New State Road.