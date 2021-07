The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently stuck in an offensive rut and it has been the leading factor in the team now losing four games in a row. Coming off being swept by the Colorado Rockies, while also producing one of the worst offensive outputs in a series at Coors Field in the ballpark’s history, the Pittsburgh Pirates were looking to bounce back on Thursday night. Things would not according to plan as the Pirate offensive woes continued in a 7-2 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers.