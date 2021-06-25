Cancel
Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation honored as 'best of the best'

By Abigail Rosenthal
Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston knows what chef Chris Shepherd has done for the city through his Southern Smoke Foundation. Now, the charity getting some national recognition. Luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report honored Southern Smoke in a remix of its "Best of the Best" in dining ranking, honoring those who stepped in to help restaurants through an incredibly challenging year. Robb Report previously named Shepherd as its top chef in the world in 2019.

