Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation honored as 'best of the best'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- James Beard award-winning Chef Scott Conant is debuting a new summer menu at The Americano, an Italian-inspired steakhouse in north Scottsdale. An elegant and modern eatery, the restaurant is found along Scottsdale Road, just south of the Loop 101 Pima freeway. The restaurant is quite sizable, and upon entering, it's easy to be blown away by the elevated aesthetic. The energized staff works like clockwork, from the sectioned bar area to the luxurious grandeur of the dining rooms and main floor. It's clear that guest experience is considered the highest of priorities among the staff, and it shines through the exceptional food curated by Chef Conant and his kitchen. The layout for the dining room includes an open kitchen concept, so patrons can view the hustle and bustle of the hardworking kitchen staff as they prepare and serve up tantalizing dishes.