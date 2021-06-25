Cancel
Tulare County, CA

First case of Delta variant COVID-19 identified in Tulare County

California Sun rise
California Sun rise
First case of Delta variant COVID-19 identified in Tulare County

As Central Valley residents continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, first case of new variant COVID-19 has been detected in Tulare County in the South Valley. On Thursday , Tulare County Department of Public Health announced that they have identified and confirmed the first known case of the Delta COVID-19 variant in a county resident.The COVID-19 Delta variant was first found in India and has now reached more than 80 different countries.

According to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, it was identified in a lab through genomic sequencing.

Health officials of Tulare County Department say that there is evidence that the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant is associated with increased transmission of COVID-19 and may have a moderately decreased response to antibody treatments against the virus.Moreover, Health officials of Tulare County Department say the variant reduces the response to antibody treatments against COVID-19 and increases its transmission.

“Considering the national trend, we’ve been aware of the variants being present in our state as well as surrounding counties,” said Health Officer of Tulare County Department Dr. Karen Haught in a statement. “We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it is especially important for unvaccinated individuals to wear a face covering or mask while in any public indoor setting.”

The agency adds that initial studies show that the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States do provide a strong protection from emerging variants including the Delta variant. .

