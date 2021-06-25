Get free 6-pack of cookies at Insomnia Cookies

Cookies & Cream’s 2nd location, located next to Charlie’s Boat Yard. The aim of Cookies & Cream is to deliver an authentic, nostalgic Ice Cream Parlor experience with a twist, as we also deliver the aromatic and delicious experience of enjoying freshly baked warm cookies with every order. This is the first of many businesses to come under the Hook $ Ladder umbrella, as we welcome our neighbors back into this community one storefront at a time. As we work towards laying a foundation for the future of this area, we are elated for you to join us. What better way to rejuvenate a once vibrant neighborhood back to its original glory than by starting with a quintessential foundation piece such as an Ice Cream Parlor? Our desire is for this to be a neighborhood gathering place, utilizing the green space we have cultivated, and maximizing on the nostalgia of childhoods past. Walking into Cookies $ Cream should feel like coming home, for both our neighbors and our destination bound visitors alike. Every individual deserves an excellent customer experience unlike any they’ve had before.