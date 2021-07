This is a sensitive subject. So, please let me begin by saying that racism and prejudice is an evil that we must always oppose — and oppose with vigilance. Dr. Martin Luther King dreamed of a day when people would be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. Jesus put it another way, simply treat others the way you want to be treated. There would be no prejudice, no racism, no injustice if we followed Jesus' command.