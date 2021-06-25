Cancel
Doja Cat releases new album, 'You Right' music video with The Weeknd

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIp3v_0af5lckJ00
Doja Cat released her third studio album, "Planet Her," and a music video for "You Right" with The Weeknd. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Doja Cat is back with new music.

The 25-year-old singer and rapper released her third studio album, Planet Her, and a music video for the song "You Right" with The Weeknd on Friday.

The "You Right" video takes place in an otherworldly palace. Doja Cat sings about wanting to be with someone when she is already with someone else.

"And you're right / You right, I got my guy / But I, I can't help it, I want you / Said, you right, I got my guy / But I, I can't help it, I want you," she sings.

Planet Her also features the single "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA, released in April, and 12 other songs, including "Payday" featuring Young Thug and "I Don't Do Drugs" featuring Ariana Grande.

Doja Cat said in an interview with Billboard in April that Planet Her is her first record that feels fully her own.

"I think in the beginning, I was just trying to be sold and be what a pop artist already was: what I'd seen on TV and what I thought was the right thing to do. But as I move on into this Planet Her era, I want to introduce things to people as opposed to just re-create and rehash," she said. "It's just more inspiring to start from a more innovative spot."

Doja Cat is known for the songs "Say So" featuring Nicki Minaj, "Best Friend" with Saweetie and "34+35 (Remix)" with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

