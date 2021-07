Austin Hill broke through for his first victory of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in dramatic fashion at Knoxville Raceway on Friday night. The driver of the No. 16 Tochigi / Fukishima Toyota, United Rentals Toyota Tundra delivered a relentless drive from 21st to take the lead on an overtime restart to score his first-career victory on dirt on Knoxville’s storied half mile at the Marion County Fairgrounds. Hill's seventh Camping World Trucks victory comes a week after clinching a spot in the playoffs and is his first win on a track smaller than 1.5-miles.