Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Turner soon to host American Soundtrack Vol. VIII

valdostatoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurner Center prepares for American Soundtrack Vol. VIII. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is gearing up for the highly anticipated celebration of the best American radio hits of all time performed live and backed by the Ed Barr Orchestra. American Soundtrack Vol. VIII will take place on Saturday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rainwater Conference Center. This unique event integrates all the best parts of local and national music culture.

valdostatoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#The Arts#Conference Center#American Soundtrack Vol#The Ed Barr Orchestra#The Turner Center#Turnercenter Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
MusicSpin

SPIN Daybreaker: Summer Soundtrack

Ahead of this holiday weekend, we welcome you back with open arms as we get ready to light up the night with pretty patriotic explosions. Aside from including a stellar group of artists who are on the brink, this week’s roundup captures the lively spirit of the summer heat. With colorful sound textures, soulful sonic grooves, and experiential instrumentation/production, these artists master the art of what it is to be freeform and true to their versatile identity. Genreless has become the new genre and this collection of musical wizards are here to consciously (or unconsciously) dominate the realm.
Memphis, TNMemphis Flyer

Graceland Hosts All-American 4th of July Weekend

The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
New Hartford, NYRomesentinel.com

American Martial Arts Institute to host Cane Armageddon

NEW HARTFORD — The American Martial Arts Institute at 8382 Seneca Turnpike will host Cane Armageddon 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The event will feature local men and women competing using walking canes as a tool for self defense. The divisions will include self-defense against multiple attackers, board...
MusicPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Wanna Sing to Luke Bryan? NY American Idol Auditions Soon

We have been spoiled for the last few years with very talented singers and musicians appearing on singing reality TV shows. Just recently it was Madison Vandenburg who made it to the top three on American Idol. What a fun ride that was to follow the Shaker High School student. Now it's your chance.
Music94.3 Jack FM

Pearl Jam, Tina Turner & more soundtracking Peloton’s All for One festival

If you’re one of those healthy and productive members of society who’ll be spending the holiday weekend working out instead of eating and drinking too much, then perhaps you’d be interested in a Peloton music festival. The home exercise company has announced All for One, a three-day event taking place...
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Saweetie to Guest Host 'American Top 40'

Saweetie is taking over Ryan Seacrest's mic this weekend! The "Best Friend" rapper is set to guest host American Top 40 this Saturday and Sunday, July 3 & 4. It also just so happens to be the songstress' birthday weekend and AT40's 51st anniversary. (They're both Cancers!) While counting down...
Musicastrostyle.com

Your Soundtrack for Cancer Season

To set the mood for this watery cycle, we tapped AstroStyle’s resident Crab, Jennifer Newman, AKA Astralselector on Spotify, for a soundtrack for Cancer season. As the brilliant mind behind Essential Style Feng Shui (check out her Personal Style Feng Shui unit in our Home Reset Course!), a former radio DJ and all around creative, she tapped into multiple layers of magic to curate these tracks.
Hudson, MAcommunityadvocate.com

American Heritage museum to host WWII tank demonstrations

HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will feature WWII tanks operating in a series of demonstrations with accompanying historical narration on Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11. Among other tanks, this weekend event will feature the rare Russian SU-100, of which there are just two on display in North...
Greeneville, TNsupertalk929.com

Town of Greeneville hosts “American Downtown Celebration”

The Town of Greeneville, Tennessee is hosting their ninth annual American Downtown Celebration this Independence Day weekend. The celebration will feature live music, food trucks, and a nighttime parade. Admission is free to the public and a fireworks show will set off immediately following the parade. (Image: J. Chen on...
Moviesamericanpeoplenews.com

Listen to the Zola Soundtrack

By now, you’ve probably heard of a little film called Zola, which is popping off to be the movie of the summer. Set to the story of that now-viral 148-tweet thread from 2015, the Taylour Paige-led film chronicles the wildest Florida-bound cross-country road trip of a Detroit waitress after she befriends a sex worker named Stefani (Riley Keough). Without giving too much away (you can read all about the film’s wildest moments here), expect to be sitting on the edge of your seat with your jaw hitting the floor as the movie credits roll. We’d be remiss if we didn’t say the movie wouldn’t be the eye-catching spectacle it is without composer Mica Levi, who recorded more than half of the film’s music. From Levi to Mykki Blanco, listen to A24’s Zola‘s full soundtrack ahead.
MusicAceShowbiz

Damon Albarn Set as Special Guest Performer at Latitude Festival

The Blur lead vocalist has been scheduled to take the stage at the upcoming Latitude music festival as a special guest while preparing for the release of his second solo LP. AceShowbiz - Damon Albarn will be a special guest performer at this year's Latitude music festival. The Blur frontman...
Seattle, WAkexp.org

The Weekly Mix, Vol. 779 - Runcast, Vol. 23

3. Piroshka - V.O. 10. PRONOUN - I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN'T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING) John Richards is the host of The Morning Show on KEXP, weekdays from 7-10am PT on KEXP.org, the KEXP app or 90.3 FM in Seattle. Check out previous editions of the Runcast at kexp.org/run.
Chicago, ILnewcity.com

Out of Sight, Out of Line: A Review of Joseph E. Yoakum at the Art Institute of Chicago

Joseph E. Yoakum’s drawings begin with lines on a sheet of paper. Sprouting from the tips of graphite pencils, ballpoint pens and felt-tip markers, his lines unfurl across the page like willowy tendrils. Dissecting, encircling, and incising, the lines create impressions to be traced and cavities to be filled. The lines mark a beginning. Mirroring the artist’s process, “Joseph E. Yoakum: What I Saw,” begins with a line: a timeline of Yoakum’s life. Composed of a jagged outlined sinew form—one of Yoakum’s seven formal devices identified by Chicago artist Phillip Hanson—the timeline extends from Yoakum’s birth in 1891 to his death in 1972. This linear chronology provides a succinct history of Yoakum’s travels and relationships and details his brief but prolific career as an artist in his last decade of life.
Musicgoodmenproject.com

Eric Clapton: 7 of His Best Cover Songs

Eric Clapton has been a musical monarch for over a half-century. Rolling Stone deemed him the second greatest rock guitarist of all time (Hendrix is #1, in case you were wondering). He’s a three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his solo career as well as his associations with Cream and The Yardbirds. And Clapton has made an even more profound impact with his public recovery from addiction and the building of his own rehab center in Antigua.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

John Stein: Serendipity

Guitarist John Stein's Massachusetts-based trio strides in with charm and confidence on Serendipity, a frame of mind that prevails throughout an album whose name was inspired by a concert-that-wasn't but eventually was, thanks to live-streaming, during a massive and deadly global pandemic. That concert, planned for an outdoor venue in New Bedford, was derailed by Covid-19 but later moved indoors to the city's Art Museum, where the trio performed for an audience of one, sound engineer John Farrell, who taped and edited the video. Listening to the concert at home, while doing chores, Stein became aware that the soundtrack alone would be worth releasing, and Neal Weiss at Whaling City Sound agreed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy