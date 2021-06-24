Turner soon to host American Soundtrack Vol. VIII

By now, you’ve probably heard of a little film called Zola, which is popping off to be the movie of the summer. Set to the story of that now-viral 148-tweet thread from 2015, the Taylour Paige-led film chronicles the wildest Florida-bound cross-country road trip of a Detroit waitress after she befriends a sex worker named Stefani (Riley Keough). Without giving too much away (you can read all about the film’s wildest moments here), expect to be sitting on the edge of your seat with your jaw hitting the floor as the movie credits roll. We’d be remiss if we didn’t say the movie wouldn’t be the eye-catching spectacle it is without composer Mica Levi, who recorded more than half of the film’s music. From Levi to Mykki Blanco, listen to A24’s Zola‘s full soundtrack ahead.