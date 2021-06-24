Turner soon to host American Soundtrack Vol. VIII
Turner Center prepares for American Soundtrack Vol. VIII. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is gearing up for the highly anticipated celebration of the best American radio hits of all time performed live and backed by the Ed Barr Orchestra. American Soundtrack Vol. VIII will take place on Saturday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rainwater Conference Center. This unique event integrates all the best parts of local and national music culture.valdostatoday.com