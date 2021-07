It's gonna be an all-American celebration this Friday night at 67 Speedway to kick off the Fourth of July weekend. An exciting night of racing action and thrills at 67 Speedway home to the American Sprint Car Series featuring four classes of races, crate late models, limited modifieds, factory stock, and four-wheel drives 4 cylinders. Bring the entire family out for a super night of fun at the fastest little oval dirt track in the South. If you haven't been to 67 Speedway lately, you have to see their facilities. And 67 Speedway is saluting America with a fireworks show following the races. So, wear your red, white, and blue and help come celebrate our flag, freedom, liberty, and justice for all.