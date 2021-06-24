LHS math teacher named PAEMST award finalist
LHS’ Becky Martin Finalist for Presidential Award of Excellence. The Georgia Department of Education is excited to announce that the Georgia selection committee for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) has selected Becky Martin from Lowndes High School as a 2021 state-level finalist in the Mathematics award category. The mathematics category includes mathematics, technology, and computer science. The science category includes science and engineering. Georgia-level finalists will be honored at state ceremonies this year.valdostatoday.com