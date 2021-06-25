Cancel
The Inaugural DMV Pole Vault Championships Will Feature an Olympian and Local High School Stars

By Kelyn Soong
Washington City Paper
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic pole vaulter Anicka Newell has never been to D.C. before. Not for competition. Not for vacation. Not even for a school field trip while growing up in New Mexico. But on Saturday, she will finally get the chance to visit. The 27-year-old Olympian for Team Canada will travel more than 1,500 miles from San Marcos, Texas, where she lives and trains, to the District to compete at the inaugural DMV Pole Vault Championships hosted by DC Vault at the club’s facility at the RFK campus.

