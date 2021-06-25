Scary LAX Security Breach: Anti-Terrorist Fencing Fails As Car Drives Onto Runway For Wild Chase
A wild chase on a runway at LAX after a suspect breached an anti-terrorist security fence and drove onto airport grounds has ended with the alleged driver in custody Friday. The man, driving a silver four-door car with what appeared to be the letters “SOS” written on the hood, breached the fence at the FedEx cargo facility near the 5900 block of West Imperial Highway, according to reports from the scene.mynewsla.com