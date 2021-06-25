Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Scary LAX Security Breach: Anti-Terrorist Fencing Fails As Car Drives Onto Runway For Wild Chase

By Editor
mynewsla.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wild chase on a runway at LAX after a suspect breached an anti-terrorist security fence and drove onto airport grounds has ended with the alleged driver in custody Friday. The man, driving a silver four-door car with what appeared to be the letters “SOS” written on the hood, breached the fence at the FedEx cargo facility near the 5900 block of West Imperial Highway, according to reports from the scene.

mynewsla.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fencing#Driving#Sos#Free Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Terrorism
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The director general of the World Health Organization on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO director...
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China says its military 'drove away' US warship

Chinese officials on Monday said that its military drove a U.S. warship out of a disputed area of the South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) spokesperson said on social media that it sent ships and planes to the area after the USS Benfold entered an area around the Paracel Islands that is claimed by Beijing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy