Volusia County, FL

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Volusia County

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 17 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash near New Smyrna Beach.

FHP says the crash happened along SR-44 near Taganana Drive in Volusia County and involves two vehicles.

READ: $100K reward offered for suspect who shot Daytona Beach officer, leading to ‘multi-agency manhunt’

According to FHP, at least one person was killed in the crash.

Troopers say SR-44 has been closed in both directions from Pioneer Trail to CR-415.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

