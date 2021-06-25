Troopers investigating fatal crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash near New Smyrna Beach.

FHP says the crash happened along SR-44 near Taganana Drive in Volusia County and involves two vehicles.

According to FHP, at least one person was killed in the crash.

Troopers say SR-44 has been closed in both directions from Pioneer Trail to CR-415.

WFTV