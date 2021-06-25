Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:03:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Biloxi River Near Lyman. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 6:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, River Road near Three Rivers Road bridge will begin to flood.