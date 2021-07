The Chicago Cubs and White Sox were shut out and will not have any position players in the starting lineup for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. The final results of fan voting for the July 13 exhibition at Coors Field in Denver were announced Thursday night. White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, first baseman José Abreu and third baseman Yoán Moncada were the finalists for the Sox, and all three finished third at their respective positions. Among the Cubs’ five finalists, Javier Báez finished second behind San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. First baseman Anthony Rizzo, third baseman Kris Bryant and catcher Willson Contreras came in last among the three finalists at their positions while Joc Pederson did not place in the top three spots among the nine outfielder contenders.