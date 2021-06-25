Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26U96K_0af5gbc700
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield. The intrusion Thursday, June 24, 2021, forced a sudden closure of some runways. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A passenger was taken to the hospital Friday night after jumping out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

United Express flight 5365, operated by SkyWest, was pulling away from a gate shortly after 7 p.m. when the man unsuccessfully tried to breach the cockpit, then managed to open the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the tarmac, according to the airport and SkyWest.

The man was taken into custody on the taxiway, treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The twin-engine Embraer 175, which was headed to Salt Lake City, returned to its gate, the airport said.

It was still there hours later.

Nobody else aboard the plane was injured.

The FBI was investigating.

It was the second disruption at LAX in two days.

On Thursday, a driver plowed through a chain-link fence at a FedEx cargo facility and went onto the airfield, crossing runways as police chased the car. Police said the driver was detained and no injuries were reported. Two runways were briefly closed.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

503K+
Followers
273K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Airport#Fbi#Fedex#Tarmac#Ap#United Express#Skywest#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lead, SDPosted by
The Associated Press

Two die in weekend crashes on South Dakota highways

LEAD, S.D. (AP) — A man has died and a woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash 1 mile west of Lead in western South Dakota. Preliminary information indicated that the motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A around 6 p.m. Saturday when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said Monday. The motorcycle traveled across the roadway and into the ditch.

Comments / 2

Community Policy