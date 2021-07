It perplexes me why the liberal left tends to support Islamic causes while it demeans Christian and Jewish religions. It can't be based on any moral/ethical grounds, if anything Islam is far more stringent, less tolerant on every key liberal issue. So looking at it transversely why do Muslims support Democrats at all may be asked? I can only conclude both sides are serving agendas other then their moral/religious beliefs. Incidentally and since the two religions, Judaism and Christianity, are so closely linked historically exactly what great grievance do liberals find so offensive about them? Are the 10 Commandments, bases of all our laws and cultural norms, a problem, if so why? They seem reasonable and responsible guidelines for any civilized society. How can so many call themselves liberals when they display the total lack of any tolerance?