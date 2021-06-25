Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants’ Xavier McKinney fires back at Eagles for purposefully losing game in Week 17

By Alexander Wilson
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the New York Giants pushing to win the NFC East in Week 17 of the 2020 campaign, they faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in a must-win game. Thanks to a late interception by safety Xavier McKinney, the Giants walked away victors in the contest, but it wasn’t enough to secure a playoff spot as the Philadelphia Eagles purposefully lost against the Washington Football Team to gift them a playoff appearance.

empiresportsmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Nate Sudfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#The New York Giants#Big Blue#The Dallas Cowboys#Nfc East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - S Xavier McKinney

Giants safety Xavier McKinney was drafted in the second round last year, a pick that was an exciting one given the young man's skill set, his production at Alabama, and his potential fit for the Giants defense. Alas, a broken foot suffered in training camp cost him the first half...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Carson Wentz Shares Honest Admission On Feeling With Colts

Quarterback Carson Wentz was at a low point in his career when the Philadelphia Eagles benched and later traded him. But now that he’s with the Indianapolis Colts, how does he feel heading into the new season?. In a recent interview with Beth Hoole of ValleyNewsLive, Wentz said that being...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLUSA Today

Ranking the quarterbacks in the NFC East

A lot has changed for the NFC East in 2021 as it pertains to the quarterbacks in the division. In 2020, there was Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, Carson Wentz for the Philadelphia Eagles and Dwayne Haskins for the Washington Football Team.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Dak Prescott showed up in the locker room after Mississippi State won the national championship

Dak Prescott may be several years removed from his Mississippi State playing days but the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys always seems to make time for his school. Whether it’s the women’s basketball team reaching the final four or the baseball team advancing to Omaha, Prescott has shown up to support the Bulldogs throughout the years and after the program just won its first national title, the best player in MSU football history was there to celebrate with the guys.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have made a couple of notable moves at the wide receivers position. Dallas might have the best top-end wide receiver talent in the National Football League. The Cowboys’ top three of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might be as good as it gets. Jerry Jones’...
NFLGamingToday

Which NFL Team Will Go From Worst To First?

It is not uncommon for an underperforming NFL team to go from worst in the division one year to division winners the next. With the talent coming out in the draft to trades and free agency, it is possible to make that big of a jump from one season to the next.

Comments / 1

Community Policy