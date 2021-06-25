Cancel
Yes, eating poppy seeds can lead to a positive drug test

WXIA 11 Alive
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s for a new job or competing in an athletic competition, many people have had to take a drug test. It can be a stressful time that prompts thoughts about past meals and beverages to make sure nothing innocuous will lead to a missed opportunity. The idea that eating...

www.11alive.com
Healthconcreteproducts.com

Workforce drug test positivity rates evidence of marijuana consumption

The Covid-19 pandemic did not dampen workforce drug testing positivity for marijuana, which continued to increase last year in the general U.S. workforce, according to a new Quest Diagnostics analysis. Based on 7 million-plus urine drug tests collected between January and December 2020, the overall rate was down only slightly in 2020, 4.4 percent, versus 2019, whose 4.5 percent level marked a 16-year high.
PharmaceuticalsNRToday.com

Letter: Cannabis can work with opioids to treat pain safely

There is nothing to disagree with in the recent editorial promoting the No Pain bill designed to increase use of non-opioid treatment of pain. The fewer needless deaths from opioid overdoses the better. However, if the goal is to reduce opioid use in the treatment of pain, then the scientific literature strongly shows that the addition of cannabis to opioids does just that. There are some inconsistencies in the studies concerning the effectiveness of cannabis alone in relieving pain. Some studies show strong benefits, while other studies are equivocal. However, results are quite consistent in showing that most patients given access to cannabis to augment opioid treatment of pain reduce their intake of opioids. As one of many examples, a new study in the journal, Supportive Care in Cancer (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00520-021-06301-x) found that “The addition of Medical Cannabis to standard oncology care was well-tolerated and may lead to improved pain control and lower opioid requirements.” There is even a famous report from 2014 in the journal, JAMA Internal Medicine (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/1898878) showing that rates of death from opioid overdoses decreased by 25% in states that had made medical cannabis legal. Admittedly, subsequent studies have been inconsistent in that finding. In any case, there are no indications whatsoever that cannabis exacerbates any dangers of opioids such as alcohol or benzodiazepines can do.
Public HealthKHOU

Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a false-positive mammogram

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), citing a study in the journal Preventive Medicine, said there was a sharp decline in breast cancer screenings at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal health agency warned, “Prolonged delays in screening related to the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to delayed diagnoses, poor health consequences, and an increase in cancer disparities among women already experiencing health inequities.”
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

What Are Skunk, Haze, And Kush? The Foundation Of Today’s Cannabis Strains

Between Skunk, Kush, and Haze, which is better? It depends on the cannabis user as everyone has their peculiar preferences. Cannabis enthusiasts globally are familiar with these varieties: Skunk, Haze, and Kush because they profoundly impact the cannabis industry. To have a comprehensive understanding of the history of cannabis, it must start with these three substances.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Too Much Marijuana, Say Experts

The days of Reefer Madness hysteria seem long behind us as more and more states legalize recreational marijuana. (Last week, one of the most conservative Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas, said he believed federal anti-marijuana laws might no longer be necessary.) Although pot is no longer considered the mania-inducing menace of years past, it's not harm free—like many milder, legal substances such as caffeine, pot can cause negative side effects if you use too much. Here are some potential physical reactions that may surprise you. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MinnPost

Drug treatment: Points of agreement and difference

I agree with Gary Norman that substance use disorder (SUD) is a treatable disease and that stigma continues unabated. However, I disagree with his commentary on two points. Regarding the June 23 Community Voices commentary titled “On the war within drug treatment,” by Gary Norman:. I agree with Norman that...
NutritionAMA

What doctors wish patients knew about healthy eating

What you eat plays a leading role in your health and well-being. When someone eats healthy, it helps to protect against many chronic diseases such as heart disease, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and obesity. But with so many fad diets and food recommendations out there, it can be hard for patients to navigate what to eat and what not to eat.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Pharmaceuticalsstudyfinds.org

Highly potent cannabis may cause memory issues for marijuana smokers and vapers

PULLMAN, Wash. — Recreational marijuana use is becoming a common site throughout the United States. Although several states are now allowing the sale of highly potent varieties of cannabis, scientists say they’re still playing catch-up when it comes to knowing how these products affect the human body. Now, a new study finds high-strength weed may leave users’ memories a little foggy. Researchers from Washington State University report that people who either smoke or vape potent marijuana perform worse in various memory tests compared to sober individuals.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsCollege Media Network

It’s time to legalize, destigmatize marijuana

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic suspension shows the world should normalize and legalize recreational marijuana. Recently, track and field sprinter Richardson was disqualified from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics because she tested positive for the marijuana chemical THC. She was sure to be on the U.S. team after THC, she’s out. This is awful as she used the marijuana in Oregon, a state where recreational marijuana use is completely legal.
Thousand Oaks, CApacbiztimes.com

FDA gives Amgen priority review for asthma treatment

Thousand Oaks-based Amgen received a priority review for tezepelumab, a treatment for asthma, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the biotech giant announced July 7. According to Amgen, tezepelumab is the first and only biologic to consistently and significantly reduce asthma exacerbations in a broad population of clients in phase 2 and 3 trials.

