Why Aloe Vera Should Be Your Go-To Ingredient For Summer Cocktails

For many, summertime means stocking up on bottles of aloe vera gel or lotion as a soothing salve for sunburns. Or perhaps you have a planter or two of the aloe vera plant in your kitchen as a quick fix for minor burns. But did you know that you can, and should, drink aloe vera as well? According to Thrillist, not only is aloe vera juice tasty and hydrating, but it's good for you as well, citing research by biochemist Dr. Jeffrey Bland that points to aloe vera juice's ability to reduce bloating and gas and improve digestion and gastrointestinal function.