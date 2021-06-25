Jay-Z and Artist Derrick Adams Unveil NFT to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' Debut

The Heat Beat: Urban legends: Jay-Z & the Illuminati By Jess Szabo, Arts Writer. There are those stories that “everybody” seems to know, but few, if any of those people can prove. We all heard them from a friend of a friend. Today, we probably read them on the link from a link on the internet too. Occasionally, these stories turn out to be true. Most of the time, they are false. They are known as urban legends. Many of these legends center around popular music, including Rap.