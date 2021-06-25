Detroit Metro Airport affected by water main break Thursday evening

(Oskar Kadaksoo/Unsplash)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(WAYNE COUNTY, Mich.) According to an official from Detroit Metro Airport, a water main break impacted operations at the airport on Thursday evening, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

Some of the restrooms in Concourse A are shut down, while all restrooms in Concourses B and C are shut down as well.

The Delta Sky Club at the Express Tram South Station was also impacted and had to be shut down because of the water main break.

Per DTW spokesperson Lisa Gass, "The Wayne County Airport Authority is continuing to perform the necessary repairs to restore water pressure in the McNamara Terminal."