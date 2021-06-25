How Old 15 Stars Really Were When They Played Teen Idols
The practice of casting adults for teen roles is so prevalent in Hollywood that it's rare to see a high school character who's actually played by an actor close to their age. For the most part, the teen characters you see in movies and TV are played by actors in their 20s, or even 30s! Sometimes they get away with it; sometimes you get the backlash to the trailer for the upcoming high school-set movie Dear Evan Hansen, in which 27-year-old Ben Platt plays a 17-year-old outcast. Read on to find out how old 15 other stars actually were they played teen idols and decide how well they managed to fool you.bestlifeonline.com