How Old 15 Stars Really Were When They Played Teen Idols

Nothing gold can stay, as the saying goes, and that certainly applies to TV series. There are a host of factors that contribute to diminishing returns of a once-popular show—showrunners changing, writers shifting, the show moving to a different channel, or losing one or even multiple beloved actors (such as the case with shows like Scrubs or Once Upon a Time). When you capture lightning in a bottle, it can be difficult to reclaim that same spark when one or more of the people most instrumental to its initial success are now gone. Changing hands or attempting to move on without these key players can be far too evident to avid fans, who turn away from the show to which they were once devoted.