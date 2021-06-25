Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Olivia Rodrigo to air 'SOUR Prom' concert film on YouTube

 17 days ago

Olivia Rodrigo announced that she will host her own alternative prom — titled the Sour Prom Concert Film – to stream Tuesday, June 29, at 8:30 p.m. PT on her official YouTube channel. Rodrigo wrote on Twitter: "Since I never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs)."

Olivia Rodrigo
#Concert Film
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Gives Taylor Swift Songwriting Credit on Second 'Sour' Song, 'Deja Vu'

Olivia Rodrigo and her main collaborator, songwriter-producer Daniel Nigro, have given Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent a songwriting credit on “Deja Vu” — the second song from Rodrigo’s blockbuster debut album “Sour” to receive such a non-collaborative credit, after “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” The addition to the album’s credits was first noted by Rolling Stone.
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Rebounds to Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour rebounded to Number One in its fifth week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 9,900 sales, 23,300 song downloads, and 119.6 million streams. Sour arrived at Number One in May with the biggest debut week of 2021. It was subsequently displaced by Taylor Swift’s Evermore — an oldie which climbed to Number One thanks to a well-timed vinyl release — Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s joint project The Voice of the Heroes, and Polo G’s Hall of Fame. As Sour returned to Number One, Rodrigo also enjoyed the top song in the country; “Good 4 U” has ruled the RS 100 for five consecutive weeks.
Celebrities

Courtney Love calls out Olivia Rodrigo over prom-themed photo

Courtney Love has called out teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo over appearing to take inspiration from a Hole album cover in a new photoshoot. The beef all started when Rodrigo announced her upcoming Sour Prom concert film with artwork that features her holding a bouquet of flowers while wearing a prom dress and tiara with mascara running down her face.
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour has returned to the top spot on the Billboard 200 for a second time in its five-week run on the charts. Sour becomes only the second album this year, joining Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, to move over 100,000 in each of its first five weeks. After earning 105,000 album equivalent units, Sour soared from third to first, leaping over Polo G, who earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week with Hall of Fame.
Celebrities

Courtney Love has serious beef with Olivia Rodrigo

The music world is rife with epic beefs. Biggie and Tupac. Kanye and Taylor. Lennon and McCartney. Salieri and Mozart. Prince and Michael Jackson. Eric Clapton and basic medical science. This isn't one of those beefs. This is a beef between a 56-year-old rock star and an 18-year-old about crying...
Relationships
POPSUGAR

In Not-So-Sour Dating News, Olivia Rodrigo Appears to Have a New Man in Her Life

Olivia Rodrigo appears to be "happier" than ever. On top of releasing her debut album, Sour, in May and dominating the music charts, the 18-year-old singer reportedly has a new man in her life. While attending the Space Jam 2 premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California on June 29, Olivia sparked romance rumors with producer Adam Faze when they were spotted cuddling in line. According to E! News, Olivia brought Adam as her plus-one to the event and introduced him as "her boyfriend" to fellow party-goers. "Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night," a source told the publication. "They were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all." It's unclear when the duo started dating, but according to the insider, they "met through industry friends" a few months ago. "It's only been a few months but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious."
Hair Care
POPSUGAR

Forget an Updo: Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Prom Party Bubble Pigtails Are Too Cute Not to Copy

Take everything on your "hair inspo" Pinterest board and scrap it — Olivia Rordrigo's bubble pigtails are all the inspiration you need. On June 29, the singer debuted her Sour Prom concert film on YouTube, and in true prom fashion, she celebrated the release with a party and a corsage. "Prom party last nighttttt! SOUR prom concert film is out now!!!! 💘💘💘💘💘💘," she wrote on Instagram.
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo does not hesitate to respond to this accusation of plagiarism

Olivia Rodrigo today is one of the best known artists of this year 2021 since it has jumped to the international arena in a short time. As she is one of the most popular emerging singers today, it is normal that information about her continually comes out. Among these information she has been accused of plagiarism. However, the young woman could not resist answering the accusations.
Skin Care
Womanly Live

A Glimpse Into Olivia Rodrigo’s Skincare Routine

From Disney kid to pop star, Olivia Rodrigo is one of the most talked-about teens in the world. Consequently, everyone wants insight into her style, who does her hair, and what products she uses on her skin. It seems as if we cannot get through a single week of this...
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour Prom’ reviewed: infectious pop-punk meets high school movie

When ‘Drivers License’ was released at the very start of the year, it quickly turned Olivia Rodrigo into the biggest new thing in pop. Aching, dramatic and oh-so relatable, the piano-driven ballad racked up astronomical numbers online and – before you could say ‘one hit wonder’ – the likes of ‘Déjà vu’ and ‘Good 4 U’ saw her cement her status as one of the most exciting rising artists around.
Music

Olivia Rodrigo shows potential with debut album “SOUR”

When entering the music industry, especially at a young age, it can be difficult for solo artists to produce a debut album that allows them to establish a sound for themselves. However, Olivia Rodrigo successfully proved her potential as a prominent artist with her recently released debut album “SOUR.”. The...
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo Accused By Courtney Love Of Plagiarising Artwork

Olivia Rodrigo has been accused by Courtney Love for plagiarising and ‘stealing’ after the release of Sour Prom concert film artwork. The former Hole singer highlights similarities between the cover art of the band’s 1994 album, Live Through This, and Rodrigo‘s new photos for her upcoming Sour Prom concert film.
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo Is Dating Hollywood Producer Adam Faze

Olivia Rodrigo is dating Hollywood producer Adam Faze. Page Six confirmed that the 18-year-old “Drivers License” singer and the 24-year-old producer have coupled up after knowing each other for several years. The two were recently spotted out together at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere party at Six Flags...
Celebrities

Courtney Love Asks For Flowers and Apology Note in Social Media Comments Claiming Olivia Rodrigo “Stole” the Artwork for Upcoming Sour Prom Live Stream from Live Through This Album Cover

Last Thursday, June 24, Courtney Love pointed out the similarity between Olivia Ridrigo’s Sour Prom concert film artwork and the cover art for Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This. Since then, she has been asking Rodrigo to send her flowers and an apology note for allegedly “stealing an original idea.”
Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour Prom’ Finds Pop’s New It Girl Performing Her Hits And Having Fun

As Oscar Wilde famously said, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” That seems little comfort to Courtney Love, who called out Olivia Rodrigo last week over the artwork to her new livestream concert Sour Prom, which looks a hell of a lot like the cover of Hole’s landmark 1994 album, Live Through This. Quicker than you could say, “OK X’er,” the social media battle lines were drawn between those who saw the photo of Rodrigo as a teary-eyed beauty queen as an unsanctioned copy of Ellen von Unwerth’s iconic original image and Rodrigo fans who said it was a tribute or simply didn’t care. The truth is it’s all of those things, a ripoff, a homage, and who cares.
Celebrities

Sasha Geffen on Willow and Olivia Rodrigo

IN THE FIRST OF TWO VIDEOS for her song “Transparent Soul,” Willow thrashes in a featureless white room flooded bluntly with light. The song’s lyrics are full of barbs launched at a disappointing “you,” but Willow is alone in this visual capsule. She sings into and kicks at the fish-eye lens set on the ground, then backs herself into a corner of the claustrophobic box, whose walls have suddenly sprouted security cameras. She aims one at the viewer, threatening us with a reciprocal gaze.

