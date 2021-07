With the Steelers now having some additional cap space after the DeCastro release, this is the best way the team should spend their new capital. The release of David DeCastro was a tough pill to swallow, but because of it, the Steelers now have a surplus of cap space. While this isn’t an offseason-altering amount, it is enough to make some key additions at multiple different positions in order to better this depth chart. While DeCastro freed up 8.75 million in space, the team quickly went out and signed Trai Turner to a deal and ate up 3 million of that savings. So, effectively, the team has 5.75 to offer to new players.