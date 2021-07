First responders in Shippensburg had two duckling adventures on Sunday, helping rescue the tiny fowl in separate instances. The first time police were called was around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Earl and Martin avenues, Shippensburg police said. Vigilant Hose fire company was called and was able to help nine ducklings that fell through a grate. The firefighters were able to reunite them all with their mother duck.