Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 18.5 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Hancock County, MS
County
Pearl River County, MS
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, MS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pearl#Wildlife Management Area#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The director general of the World Health Organization on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO director...
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China says its military 'drove away' US warship

Chinese officials on Monday said that its military drove a U.S. warship out of a disputed area of the South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) spokesperson said on social media that it sent ships and planes to the area after the USS Benfold entered an area around the Paracel Islands that is claimed by Beijing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy