Flood Advisory issued for DuPage, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 1245 PM CDT Saturday afternoon. Target Area: DuPage; Will The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois East Branch Du Page River at Bolingbrook affecting Will and DuPage Counties. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the East Branch Du Page River at Bolingbrook. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 9:30 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 18.3 feet. * Action stage is 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, low-lying areas of the DuPage River Greenway are inundated along the river near Royce Road in Bolingbrook. Low-lying property is also inundated at the Royce Road Water Reclamation Facility in Bolingbrook.