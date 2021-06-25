Cancel
Princess Charlene Reveals the 'Extremely Difficult' Reason She Has to Miss Her 10th Wedding Anniversary

By Peter Mikelbank
People
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonaco's Princess Charlene is recovering after surgery in South Africa and has had to make the "difficult" decision not to return to Monaco for her 10th wedding anniversary. In a statement sent to PEOPLE, the palace has confirmed the princess, 43, underwent surgery this week "to address complications from a previous operation." (In mid-May, the Princess underwent surgery for a serious ENT infection contracted during a return visit to the nation where she was raised.)

