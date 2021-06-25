Cancel
Breckinridge County, KY

State Health Commissioner: Nearly All New COVID Cases Unvaccinated

 17 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says that nearly all coronavirus cases reported in the last four weeks were in unvaccinated residents. Roughly 99% of those hospitalized were also unvaccinated. Dr. Stephen Stack says that the vaccines work against every known variant of concern. About two-point-two million or 49% of Kentuckians are vaccinated, rates vary sharply among different age groups. While 82% of Kentuckians 65 and up are vaccinated, only one-third of young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

