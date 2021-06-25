Cancel
New York City, NY

From Stonewall to Across the Globe a Look at the Pride Parade Through the Decades

By Jalyn Henderson
NBC New York
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Pride month comes to a close next week, here's a look back at the rich history of the Gay Pride parade. The New York Police Department raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar and well-known safe haven for people within the LGTBQ community. Raids on Stonewall and other bars in Greenwich Village were common, but this night - people, more specifically Black and brown trans folks, fought back. The clash led to a series of nights of unrest, which sparked the modern-day LGTBQ civil rights movement.

