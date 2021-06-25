From Stonewall to Across the Globe a Look at the Pride Parade Through the Decades

Police in Haiti have arrested a man of Haitian origin, reportedly a doctor in Florida, accusing him of flying into the country on a private jet and working with the assassins who killed President Jovenel Moïse last week.On Sunday, Haiti’s police chief Léon Charles identified the man as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, who was in contact with a firm that provides security for politicians and recruited the suspects. They added that the suspect flew into Haiti with the assassins in early June.Mr Charles said the men’s initial mission was to protect Mr Sanon, but they later received a new one:...