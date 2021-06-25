Cancel
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Si Robertson Sends Special Message to Military and Vets: ‘They’re Heroes to Me’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXfsL_0af5Ud1D00

Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson sent his love to the men and women in our armed forces for their sacrifices in his most recent podcast. Robertson, a Vietnam veteran himself, said he struggled to conjure the words for how much respect he has for those who have given “limb and life for us.”

The topic came up on the former Duck Dynasty star’s podcast, “Duck Call Room.” The show posted a clip of the conversation to its Instagram. It’s unclear what brought the conversation to this topic. But Si said it’s important to thank veterans every day.

“Those who have served our nation — especially those who have gave limb and life for us — so we can sit in here, and do what we’re doing here, talk and be safe,” he said in the clip. “That’s why I don’t have the words to describe how much I respect you first, OK, and then love you for who you are and what you’ve gone through for this country.”

“Every day is a good day to thank someone who has served our country. They’re heroes to me,” the caption of the post said.

“The reason we can do our podcast is because of their sacrifices, and I won’t ever forget that. They have my love and respect. Always.”

Commenters, of course, thanked the Duck Dynasty alum for his patriotism and his own service. Some even discussed their own time in the military.

“I have always had respect for those who serve but it takes on a whole new meaning when your child enlists. He is now a US Air Force Airman and will graduate tech school in August. Thank you Si for your service!,” one woman wrote.

‘Duck Dynasty’s’ Uncle Si Hosts Veterans’ Duck Hunt

https://youtu.be/jQuNt8Zk6Is

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Return of Uncle Si | Louisiana Veteran Hunt (https://youtu.be/jQuNt8Zk6Is)

Si Robertson served in the U.S. Army after dropping out of Lousiana Tech University, his older brother Phil’s alma mater. During his time in the armed services, he said he made lifelong friends and formed strong bonds with his compatriots. Once he left the Army, he rejoined his brother at Duck Commander, making the reeds for duck calls. A job he’s held ever since.

But the Duck Dynasty family enjoys honoring veterans. So, each year Si Robertson hosts a duck hunt just for vets.

“Anytime you get veterans together, there’s a bond that forms there that’s actually stronger than blood,” he says in the clip.

Each Veteran’s Day, Lousiana allows for veterans to duck hunt. So, the Robertsons set up several duck blinds to take as many vets out on the hunt as they can. Last year was especially special for the quirky Ducky Dynasty uncle because it followed his COVID-19 diagnosis. He had just recuperated after being stuck indoors ill and quarantined for nearly a month.

