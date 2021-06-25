Cancel
Rockford, MI

Rockford Public Schools superintendent plans to retire at end of year

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Michael Shibler will retire at the end of the calendar year.

He made the announcement in a letter to the district’s Board of Education on Friday.

Shibler says he had been considering retirement before the COVID-19 pandemic but chose to stay to provide consistent leadership to the district during uncertain times.

“I have never been more confident in the direction our district is moving and the leaders we have in place to make it happen,” Shibler wrote. “This makes me feel very comfortable with my decision to retire. In addition, Gov. Whitmer recently announced that most COVID safety protocols will be lifted effective June 22, 2021, so I am hopeful the 2021-22 school year will be reminiscent of a more normal routine.”

He plans to use his free time in retirement to travel and spend more time with loved ones.

The retirement is effective Dec. 31.

Read Shibler’s full letter here .

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Rockford, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
#Retirement#Rockford Public Schools#Board Of Education#Covid
