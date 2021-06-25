2 men arrested in connection with death of 27YO Massillon man

Two people wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man inside a Canton home earlier this week have been arrested, according to police.

Thomas R. Humphrey, 48, was arrested Wednesday for complicity to commit murder.

The second suspect, Robert L. Torrence II, 29, who was wanted for murder, turned himself in to police Wednesday.

Both men were wanted in connection with the death of Devon Meredith, 27, who was found shot to death in a home in the 1400 block of 6th Street SW Monday.

"They were able to determine there was a single gunshot wound to the head. There was no weapon located," said Lt. Dennis Garren.

Meredith's mother, Stacy Craig, said the family is devastated and wants more details from police about the investigation.

"I'm heartbroken. He was my whole world and I want justice for my son. They destroyed a whole family," Craig said.

Meredith did not live at the Canton house where he was killed. According to a police report, he lived on 14th Street SE In Massillon.

Both men remained behind bars Friday, each held in lieu of $500,000 bond pending court hearings.

