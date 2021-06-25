Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida bartender saves woman from harassment with fake receipt

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 17 days ago

A Florida bartender who used a fake receipt to save a woman from harassment is going viral on social media.

Max Guitierrez came to Twitter user Trinity Allie’s rescue on June 13 at No Vacancy in St. Petersburg.

Allie said a man was harassing her and her friend at the bar when Guitierrez passed them a fake receipt with a message that said “if this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed, he’s giving me the creeps.”

She read the message then signaled Guitierrez by switching her ponytail.

Allie said Guitierrez yelled at the man to leave the girls alone.

Guitierrez responded to Allie’s tweet two days later on June 15 with an update about the man he had removed from the bar. He told her the man returned for beer but he refused to serve him.

Allie’s original post regarding the incident received more than 220,000 retweets and more than 46,000 likes.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartender#Harassing#Trinity Allie#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida man charged for running dog, cockfighting ring

A Florida man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after an investigation revealed evidence of both dog fighting and rooster fighting at his residence, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Rafael Jesus Del-Valle-Jomarron, 40, of Golden Gate, turned himself in at the Naples Jail Center late Friday afternoon after being charged with four counts of animal cruelty – cause cruel ...
TravelPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Carnival Cruise Line adds $150 testing fee, travel insurance requirement for unvaccinated guests

Carnival Cruise Line is navigating Florida’s vaccine passport law by adjusting its stance on allowing unvaccinated guests on sailings, but is now requiring they both pay $150 for COVID-19 testing and pay for travel insurance. “We know that this puts an expense on the cruise that you probably didn’t account for when you booked the cruise, but we have to keep everybody safe,” said Carnival brand ...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Watch: Inspiring ESPYS speech from Central Florida’s Chris Nikic, Ironman triathlete with Down syndrome

Sure Tom Brady got an award. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did too. But perhaps the best moment of Sunday night’s ESPYS was the speech by Maitland resident Chris Nikic, the recipient of this year’s Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Nikic, who was a finalist for the Orlando Sentinel’s 2020 Central Floridian of the Year, became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon last ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy