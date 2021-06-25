Florida bartender saves woman from harassment with fake receipt

A Florida bartender who used a fake receipt to save a woman from harassment is going viral on social media.

Max Guitierrez came to Twitter user Trinity Allie’s rescue on June 13 at No Vacancy in St. Petersburg.

Allie said a man was harassing her and her friend at the bar when Guitierrez passed them a fake receipt with a message that said “if this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed, he’s giving me the creeps.”

She read the message then signaled Guitierrez by switching her ponytail.

Allie said Guitierrez yelled at the man to leave the girls alone.

Guitierrez responded to Allie’s tweet two days later on June 15 with an update about the man he had removed from the bar. He told her the man returned for beer but he refused to serve him.

Allie’s original post regarding the incident received more than 220,000 retweets and more than 46,000 likes.