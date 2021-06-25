Cancel
Nutrition

7 Ways to Break a Sugar Addiction and Curb Cravings for Good

By Sharon Feiereisen
Real Simple
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The common wisdom goes: move more, eat less. If only it were that simple! The truth is, the food industry has managed to commandeer not only our taste buds, but our brain chemistry and hormones. We blame ourselves for consuming too much sugar. But even those who are conscious of how the hormones and neurotransmitters that fuel sugar cravings work have a hard time harnessing the tools to fight them when so many billions of dollars are funneled into driving this biological disorder. The prospect of giving up sugar entirely can seem daunting, but it's 100 percent possible to learn to cut back and loosen sugar's grip on your every move. Here are some proven tactics to help you break your sugar addiction for good.

