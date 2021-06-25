Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

PNC Bank increasing mobile branch fleet

WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Just a few years ago, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. had two mobile branches that it would deploy across its footprint.

Now it aims to have 20 by the end of next year and in three different sizes — 20-foot, 30-foot and 40-foot units, designed for different scenarios.

“Our deployment strategy for the mobile banking units has grown and evolved over time,” Olivia Lammel, a spokesperson for the Pittsburgh-based bank, said. “These custom-designed mobile banking units allow PNC to more conveniently reach customers when they need in-person banking services most and they allow us to reach those who may not have access to branches in their communities for any number of reasons.”

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Pittsburgh Business Times

