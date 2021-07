A grand jury will be formed in Miami-Dade County to look into ways to prevent disasters such as the deadly collapse of the condo in Surfside from happening again. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced on Wednesday that she had requested the grand jury to, 'look into how we can prevent such a disaster from occurring again, not just in Surfside, and not just in condominiums, but in all building and structures in the coastal and intercoastal and surrounding areas of our county, state and nation.'