Eddie Rosario Got Embarrassingly Picked Off Second But Made Up for It With a Clutch Hit

Caught napping

You know that feeling you have when you’re watching a horror movie and a character is completely oblivious to the killer lurking behind them? You yell at the screen, begging them to turn around, even though you know nothing you do can actually help. That’s how Cleveland fans must have felt watching Eddie Rosario loiter around second base in the sixth inning of Thursday night’s game against the Twins.

With the game tied 1–1, Rosario reached on a fielder's choice and bolted for second on a 3–2 pitch to Bobby Bradley. Bradley struck out but Rosario reached safely when Andrelton Simmons whiffed on the throw from the catcher. Rosario popped up and considered trying to advance to third but decided against it when Simmons hustled to corral the errant throw.

At that point, Rosario moseyed back to second but turned his head just as Jorge Polanco darted in, caught the throw from Simmons and applied the tag for a very unconventional strike-him-out-throw-him-out double play.

Rosario said after the game that he had turned his head to see what Bradley had done with the 3–2 pitch.

“I need more focus in the game,” he told reporters. “I tried to see what happened at home plate. … I want to make sure it won't happen again.”

But Rosario made up for his blunder with a clutch hit later in the game. After the Twins intentionally walked José Ramírez in the eighth, Rosario ripped a single up the middle that drove in two runs and gave Cleveland the lead.

He punctuated his big knock with a bat flip and a glare at the Minnesota dugout.

Rosario, who spent his first six MLB seasons with the Twins, got a warm welcome back in his first game at Target Field as a visitor. He said the staredown didn’t necessarily have anything to do with the Twins being in the other dugout.

“That's in the moment,” Rosario said. “I've done that a lot before for the other teams, not exactly for the Twins. I do that when I do a good job and at this moment, I'm very excited.”

Cleveland manager Terry Francona was pleased to see his left fielder atone for his mistake and referred to Rosario’s earlier blunder quite diplomatically.

“I was happy for him because that was certainly not what we were aiming for earlier,” Francona told reporters. “But he got a big hit and that's a good game to win, man. Sometimes winning's hard, but it doesn't mean you can't do it.”

The best of SI

Pat Forde lays out all his daughter Brooke overcame to reach the Tokyo Olympics. ... UEFA’s decision to abolish the away goals rule was long overdue. ... Sylvia Fowles is back from injury and still dominating for the Lynx in her 14th season.

Around the sports world

An unidentified former Blackhawks player alleges in a lawsuit that he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach in 2010. ... Scottie Pippen did a long, interesting interview with GQ in which he took aim at several current stars (and also Ben Simmons). ... The NFL will allow teams to wear alternate-colored helmets next season, paving the way for throwback uniforms. ... Golfers are angry about the COVID-19 restrictions being imposed for the British Open, to the point that some have considered skipping the tournament.

The goal that sent the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final

Montreal was electric after the win

Interesting that the closer gets checked before the start of an inning and is allowed to stay in the game

(The home plate ump here is Tom Hallion, who proved himself to be a very reasonable man in the classic “our ass is in the jackpot” video.)

In MLB’s unending quest to sell more merch, it keeps producing increasingly bizarre special jerseys and hats

For any readers who don’t know, this is what I look like

“RIP Hamilton” is such a funny typo

Do you think his swing is so precise that he didn’t even ruin his club on the bricks?

Not sports

A bar in Massachusetts accepted Monopoly money as payment for two hours. ... Police in Pennsylvania broke up an “exorcism” inside a Home Depot. ... A Rembrandt painting that was trimmed 300 years ago was uncropped using AI.

The marketing for the new Ghostbusters movie is ridiculous

A good song

This classic album came out 25 years ago today.

