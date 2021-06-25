Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eddie Rosario Got Embarrassingly Picked Off Second But Made Up for It With a Clutch Hit

By Dan Gartland
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbVLY_0af5P4IW00

Caught napping

You know that feeling you have when you’re watching a horror movie and a character is completely oblivious to the killer lurking behind them? You yell at the screen, begging them to turn around, even though you know nothing you do can actually help. That’s how Cleveland fans must have felt watching Eddie Rosario loiter around second base in the sixth inning of Thursday night’s game against the Twins.

With the game tied 1–1, Rosario reached on a fielder's choice and bolted for second on a 3–2 pitch to Bobby Bradley. Bradley struck out but Rosario reached safely when Andrelton Simmons whiffed on the throw from the catcher. Rosario popped up and considered trying to advance to third but decided against it when Simmons hustled to corral the errant throw.

At that point, Rosario moseyed back to second but turned his head just as Jorge Polanco darted in, caught the throw from Simmons and applied the tag for a very unconventional strike-him-out-throw-him-out double play.

Rosario said after the game that he had turned his head to see what Bradley had done with the 3–2 pitch.

“I need more focus in the game,” he told reporters. “I tried to see what happened at home plate. … I want to make sure it won't happen again.”

But Rosario made up for his blunder with a clutch hit later in the game. After the Twins intentionally walked José Ramírez in the eighth, Rosario ripped a single up the middle that drove in two runs and gave Cleveland the lead.

He punctuated his big knock with a bat flip and a glare at the Minnesota dugout.

Rosario, who spent his first six MLB seasons with the Twins, got a warm welcome back in his first game at Target Field as a visitor. He said the staredown didn’t necessarily have anything to do with the Twins being in the other dugout.

“That's in the moment,” Rosario said. “I've done that a lot before for the other teams, not exactly for the Twins. I do that when I do a good job and at this moment, I'm very excited.”

Cleveland manager Terry Francona was pleased to see his left fielder atone for his mistake and referred to Rosario’s earlier blunder quite diplomatically.

“I was happy for him because that was certainly not what we were aiming for earlier,” Francona told reporters. “But he got a big hit and that's a good game to win, man. Sometimes winning's hard, but it doesn't mean you can't do it.”

The best of SI

Pat Forde lays out all his daughter Brooke overcame to reach the Tokyo Olympics. ... UEFA’s decision to abolish the away goals rule was long overdue. ... Sylvia Fowles is back from injury and still dominating for the Lynx in her 14th season.

Around the sports world

An unidentified former Blackhawks player alleges in a lawsuit that he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach in 2010. ... Scottie Pippen did a long, interesting interview with GQ in which he took aim at several current stars (and also Ben Simmons). ... The NFL will allow teams to wear alternate-colored helmets next season, paving the way for throwback uniforms. ... Golfers are angry about the COVID-19 restrictions being imposed for the British Open, to the point that some have considered skipping the tournament.

The goal that sent the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final

Montreal was electric after the win

Interesting that the closer gets checked before the start of an inning and is allowed to stay in the game

(The home plate ump here is Tom Hallion, who proved himself to be a very reasonable man in the classic “our ass is in the jackpot” video.)

In MLB’s unending quest to sell more merch, it keeps producing increasingly bizarre special jerseys and hats

For any readers who don’t know, this is what I look like

“RIP Hamilton” is such a funny typo

Do you think his swing is so precise that he didn’t even ruin his club on the bricks?

Not sports

A bar in Massachusetts accepted Monopoly money as payment for two hours. ... Police in Pennsylvania broke up an “exorcism” inside a Home Depot. ... A Rembrandt painting that was trimmed 300 years ago was uncropped using AI.

The marketing for the new Ghostbusters movie is ridiculous

A good song

This classic album came out 25 years ago today.

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Tom Hallion
Person
Scottie Pippen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Home Depot#Ai#Hot Clicks#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

Yankees' sticky mess: Corey Kluber is accused of doctoring pitches with a mix of rosin and pine tar by the same ex-Angels clubhouse attendant who said New York's Gerrit Cole does too

A former Los Angeles Angels clubhouse attendant has accused a second New York Yankees pitcher of doctoring baseballs in violation of Major League rules, naming two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in report on Monday after previously implicating Gerrit Cole in a defamation lawsuit. Brian 'Bubba' Harkins, who was fired...
MLBCadillac News

Rosario takes 14-game hit streak into matchup with Tigers

Detroit Tigers (34-45, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (42-33, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (2-8, 6.00 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -183, Tigers +158; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Eddie Rosario: Awaiting MRI results

Rosario was sent for an MRI after exiting Thursday's game against the Astros with right abdominal tightness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. Rosario experienced cramping in his abdominal area, and manager Terry Francona said Rosario was sent from the MRI as a precaution. There should be further clarity about Rosario's potential to return to the lineup once the results of the MRI are announced.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Eddie Rosario: Exits with abdominal tightness

Rosario exited Thursday's game against the Astros with right abdominal tightness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Rosario exited the game in the third inning with the injury, though it's not yet clear if he will miss additional time. Yu Chang pinch-hit for Rosario and remained in the game at shortstop, while Ernie Clement moved to the outfield.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians OF Eddie Rosario leaves game vs. Houston with abdominal injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Indians outfielder Eddie Rosario left Thursday’s game against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning with right abdominal tightness, the team said. Rosario, who singled in his only at-bat of the game in the second inning, was lifted for pinch hitter Yu Chang in the fourth. Ernie Clement moved from shortstop to left field to replace Rosario defensively and Chang assumed Clement’s spot on the infield.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Eddie Rosario: Back in lineup

Rosario (abdomen) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Saturday against the Astros. Rosario exited Thursday's game with abdominal tightness and sat out Friday, but he produced encouraging MRI results and returns to action Saturday. The outfielder has hit .243 with a homer and six RBI in his last 11 games.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Indians place Eddie Rosario on 10-day injured list with abdominal strain

The Indians announced a series of moves prior to Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Rays, including the placement of outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list due to a right abdominal strain. Left-hander Logan Allen was also optioned to Triple-A. To fill these roster spots, the Tribe selected the contract of right-hander DJ Johnson from Triple-A and called up outfielder Daniel Johnson and infielder Owen Miller (for the doubleheader, Miller will serve as the 27th man). To create 40-man roster space for Johnson, Josh Naylor was shifted to the 60-day injured list in the wake of his recent leg surgery.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians’ outfielder Eddie Rosario headed for injured list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Injuries continue to hound the Indians. Over the weekend, DH Franmil Reyes and catcher Roberto Perez came off the injured list. Right-hander Zach Plesac is scheduled to rejoin the starting rotation Thursday, but following Monday’s 9-8 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field, manager Terry Francona said left fielder Eddie Rosario is probably headed to the IL with soreness in his right abdominal area.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Cleveland places Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list, promotes Daniel Johnson

The injured list is getting crowded in Cleveland, with Eddie Rosario headed to the 10-day injured list due to a right abdominal strain. The club has called up Daniel Johnson from Columbus to take his place on the roster. Cleveland has also optioned starting pitcher Logan Allen to Triple-A, bringing up right-handed reliever D.J. Johnson to add to the bullpen. Josh Naylor was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for D.J. Johnson on the 40-man roster.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

What Eddie Rosario’s injury - and Tropical Storm Elsa - mean for the Cleveland Indians this week (podcast)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It seems like every time someone returns to the Cleveland Indians’ lineup this season, another player goes out. Over the weekend, DH Franmil Reyes and catcher Roberto Perez came off the injured list. But following Monday’s 9-8 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field, manager Terry Francona said left fielder Eddie Rosario is probably headed to the IL with soreness in his right abdominal area.
MLBABC News

Kepler 2-run triple, Maeda sharp, Twins top Tigers 4-2

MINNEAPOLIS -- Max Kepler hit a two-run triple during a four-run sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins waited out another young Detroit starter, beating the Tigers 4-2 Friday night. Like left-hander Tarik Skubal a night earlier, Detroit rookie Matt Manning didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings. Minnesota...
MLBWorthington Daily Globe

Twins still working on Miguel Sano’s bat

Seven years into a major league career that started auspiciously, Miguel Sano remains something of an enigma for the Minnesota Twins, who are still trying to figure out how to make him a consistent hitter. “With a game that can impact the game the way Miggy does, we do end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy