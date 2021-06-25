Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

1 dead in 1 a.m. crash on I-291 in Chicopee

By Patrick Johnson
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHICOPEE - One person died Friday at the scene of an early morning crash on Interstate 291 in Chicopee, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Little information is available the 1 a.m. crash, but state police confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers arriving at the crash site found the person critically injured and not breath. They performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator but the person succumbed to injuries.

www.masslive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicopee, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Traffic
Chicopee, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy