1 dead in 1 a.m. crash on I-291 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE - One person died Friday at the scene of an early morning crash on Interstate 291 in Chicopee, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Little information is available the 1 a.m. crash, but state police confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers arriving at the crash site found the person critically injured and not breath. They performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator but the person succumbed to injuries.