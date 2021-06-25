Cancel
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Lucynda Land-Cantrell

By Rutherford Source
 17 days ago
Lucynda Woodroof Land-Cantrell, age 52, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was the daughter of the late, Bobby and Sue Woodroof. She is survived by her wife, Darlene Cantrell; brother, Kelly Woodroof (Vanessa); very best friend, Tammy Woods (Chris); brother, Buck Buchanan; sisters, Jane Vermillion (Tommy), Linda Sanborn (Bob), Barbara Knerr (Scott); uncle, William Redmund; aunts, Cheryl Thompson, Vickie Lawson, Linda Atwood, Jeanne Fields, Janie Redden, Regina Keith; cousin, Louise Reasonover; and numerous other family and friends.

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

