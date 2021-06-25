OBITUARY: Lucynda Land-Cantrell

Trader Faulkner was a neighbour of ours, and for a while a lodger, in Merton Park, south London, in the 1960s. So as not to drown us out in the house he began to practise his thespian vocal warm-ups in the garden. Unfortunately one particularly histrionic session resulted in a police squad car arriving, as another neighbour was fearful that a murder was being committed in the shrubbery.