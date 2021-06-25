Cancel
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as BlackBerry falls; index heads for weekly gain

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 17 days ago

June 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, with BlackBerry Ltd leading declines following quarterly results, but the index was set for weekly gains.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.35 points, or 0.05%, at 20,205.77.

* Canadian security software supplier Blackberry fell more than 2% in early trading, even after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

