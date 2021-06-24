Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cuomo signs Gender Recognition Act, NY adds 'X' gender mark on government IDs

By FOX 5 NY Staff
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a new law Thursday that will allow New Yorkers to use "X" as their sex designation on driver's licenses in New York. The Gender Recognition Act will also ensure that New Yorkers can have their gender identity on official documents and provides protections to reduce discrimination against nonbinary and transgender New Yorkers by permitting name change and sex designation changes to be sealed more easily.

www.fox6now.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hoylman
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Binary Gender#Birth Certificates#Gender Identity#Ids#New Yorkers#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy