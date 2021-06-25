5-star, nation's No. 1 RB checking out Clemson Friday

Clemson is set to have a big name on campus Friday.

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior 2023 5-star RB Richard Young took to Twitter to announce that he would be at Clemson for an unofficial visit.

Young is the No. 1 running back and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 Class, per 247Sports Composite.

Back in May, Young had an “ amazing Zoom call ” with the Tigers.

His visit comes just a day after Clemson officially extended a scholarship to Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic 4-star RB Justice Haynes.

While Young doesn’t hold an offer from Clemson just yet, that could change come this weekend.

