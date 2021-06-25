Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ adds to weekly gain as investors cheer U.S. inflation data

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie is on track to rise 1.4% * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.3% * Canadian 10-year yield eases about half a basis point to 1.410% TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and U.S. inflation data eased worries about the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2294 to the greenback, or 81.34 U.S. cents. It was on track to gain 1.4% for the week, after four consecutive weekly declines. Wall Street rose and the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as underlying inflation in the United States rose at a slower-than-expected rate in May. Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the Fed about how hot it is willing to let inflation run. Last week, the central bank projected it would begin hiking interest rates in 2023 rather than 2024. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more supply to the market from August. U.S. crude prices were up 0.3% at $73.50 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 10-year eased about half a basis point to 1.410% but held well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Canada#Price Of Oil#Canadian#The Federal Reserve#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Businessmining.com

Gold price charts: Frank Holmes on metal’s golden cross

The gold price achieved a third consecutive week of increases as the yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped below 1.3% for the first time since February, writes US Global Investors CEO and CIO Frank Holmes in a blog post late last week. Against a backdrop of increased infections in the...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data, Powell Testimony

Investing.com – Gold was down on Monday morning in Asia. Concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks remain as countries including Australia and South Korea reintroduce restrictive measures, while U.S. inflation data and testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, are due throughout the week. Gold futures were down 0.40% to $1,803.35...
RetailFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Is the Canadian dollar a one-trick pony?

USD/CAD gains as WTI falls to three-week low on Wednesday . Canadian employment and oil recovery on Friday help loonie rebound. The Bank of Canada meeting on Wednesday could cut bond purchases. FXStreet USD/CAD Forecast Poll sees limited upside potential. Canadian employment rebounded in June adding just under a quarter-of-a-million...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Extends Gains With Investors Betting on Accelerating Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose in Asia on optimism that fuel demand will continue to climb and tighten the market, despite a Covid-19 resurgence in many regions. Futures in New York climbed toward $75 a barrel after advancing more than 2% on Friday. The robust demand rebound in major economies including the U.S. and China has underpinned rising fuel consumption, although the spread of the delta variant of the virus is a reminder that the global recovery will be bumpy.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar attempts a bounce

EUR/USD faces rejection near 1.1890, turns south ahead of a big week. Mixed markets amid quiet trading offer support to the US dollar bulls. Focus remains on the US/EZ CPI, Powell’s testimony due later this week. After a two-day rebound, EUR/USD is retreating towards the 1.1850 level, as the US...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Monday, with firm global cues and optimism surrounding the gradual unlocking of the economy likely to support sentiment. Oil price movements will be closely monitored after oil prices ended higher for the second day running on Friday amid...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar edges higher amid pandemic concerns, U.S. inflation in focus

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher across the board on Monday as concerns about the pandemic encouraged investors to seek a safe haven, and as they awaited more clues about the global economic recovery. With markets hyper-sensitive to any talk of early tapering, U.S. inflation data on Tuesday...
Businessfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bounce as mood shifts, sentiment fickle

* Risk China data may disappoint after policy easing. * ECB's Lagarde says policy guidance to change at next meeting. (Reuters) - Asian shares were enjoying a relief rally on Monday as record highs on. Wall Street. and policy easing in. China. helped calm some of the recent jitters on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Pressure on risk currencies subside, U.S. inflation in focus

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Risk currencies hovered above their recent lows against the dollar and the yen on Monday, as fears about slowdown in the global economic recovery appeared to have subsided for now. The outlook for U.S. inflation and the speed of the Federal Reserve’s future policy tightening...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar claws up, equities firm

* Near-term trend for gold biased towards upside - analyst. * U.S. CPI data, Powell’s testimony in focus this week (Adds comments, updates prices) July 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as a slightly stronger dollar and buoyant equities dimmed the safe-haven metal’s appeal, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony this week.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB futures fall as U.S. Treasuries halt 8-day price rally

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures fell on Monday, as U.S. Treasuries halted an eight-day price rally during the weekend, while the yield on 10-year bonds was steady ahead of an auction for 20-year notes. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 152.21, with a trading volume of 9,212 lots, and the 10-year JGB yield was steady at 0.025%. Yields on longer-term notes were mixed, with the 20-year JGB yield falling 0.5 basis point to 0.410%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.
Businessinvesting.com

Weekly Outlook: RBNZ, BoC, and BoJ Decisions; US Inflation Data

Following the RBA last week, we have three more central banks deciding on monetary policy this week: the RBNZ, the BoC and the BoJ. We expect the RBNZ and the BoC to be dressed in hawkish colors, with the latter perhaps tapering its bond purchase further, even as soon as this week. That said, with both the Japanese headline and core inflation rates near zero, the BoJ is likely to maintain a dovish approach. The US CPIs are also on this week’s agenda, and they may well shape expectations around the Fed’s future course of action.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields hover near lows as investors await c.bank clues

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Monday, supported by dovish European Central Bank commentary, as investors watched for clues from central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. inflation print. The...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks post biggest gain in nearly two months

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares posted their biggest daily rise in nearly two months on Monday, tracking Wall Street’s record closing highs, though gains were capped by spiking COVID-19 cases and caution ahead of U.S. inflation data due this week.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Seen Flat To Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open lower on Monday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "very concerned" about the Delta and other variants of the coronavirus that could emerge and threaten recovery. "We are a connected global economy, what happens in any part of...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Advances As Inflation, Powell's Testimony In Focus

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as investors await U.S. inflation data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual Congressional testimony for more clues on the timeline for tapering asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Powell’s testimony on Wednesday will help gauge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy