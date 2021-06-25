Cancel
Hungry Hong Kong

Ombak Restaurant at Soori Bali

Hungry Hong Kong
Hungry Hong Kong
 17 days ago

Mahi Mahi

Ombak, Soori Bali’s Western Fine Dining Restaurant, boasts a perfect oceanfront location for enjoying dinner while sunset gazing. We loved the breezy evening ambiance and delicious, innovative menu created by their chef. Book a front row table and enjoy the romantic vibe and amazing culinary delights on offer. The venue never feels crowded and always boasts a tranquil yet inviting mood for date night. We suggest you go hungry as you'll want to try as much as possible from the impressive menu.

Highlights from the appetizers included the Saffron Crab Risotto with Soft Shell Crab, Edamame, and Bisque, the Beetroot Capraccio with Balsamic, Goat's Cheese and Spiced Crumble amd the Scallop Ravioli with Sweet Corn, Chorizo and Curry Oil.

For main course we recommend the Chicken Breast with Baby Leeks, Potato Galette and Chicken Jus the Seared Snapper with Eggplant, Confit Tomato and Fennel, and the Roasted Angus Beef with Potato Puree, Young Carrots and Red Wine Shallots.

For an indulgent end to your meal the options included Chocolate Souffle with Raspberries and Vanilla Ice Cream, or Pineapple with Mango, Coconut and Basil

Located on Soori Bali's iconic black sand beach, you can't miss a sunset walk before sitting down to your meal. Ask the knowlegeable staff for recommendations from their wine list and save room for the indulgent desserts. Whether you are staying at Soori Bali or looking for a unique dining spot while staying on the beautiful island we highly reccomend Ombak for a delectable fine dining experience.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

Hungry Hong Kong

Hungry Hong Kong

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

 http://hungryhongkong.net
