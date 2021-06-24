Cancel
MLS

The Chinese league is ranked as the 16th best league in the world which is

By SokurHoo83
 18 days ago

In front of MLS. Major rule changes like this don't get tested in the top 5 leagues due to the money fall out of a failed experiment. The IFAB doesn't really care if people are following it and my guess is that they would rather massive audiences don't until the kinks get worked out. I wouldn't be surprised if someone doesn't try and push for a vote on the rule change next March just to try and take some heat off the Qatar wc.

