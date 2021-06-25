Cancel
Baltimore, MD

One man shot, another arrested for attempted murder in Baltimore

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KP054_0af5E5iW00
(Baltimore Police Department/Facebook)

By Sanchali Singh

(BALTIMORE) Baltimore police announced on Friday that the department arrested a 27-year-old man for attempted murder, while an overnight shooting left another man injured.

Police said in a statement that 27-year-old Shawn Mackey, pictured above, was arrested on June 3 during a traffic stop in connection to a shooting from March 5.

During that incident, police at approximately 3:40 a.m. responded to the 900 block of S. Caton Avenue for a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old female who had been shot in her back.

Investigating detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant once they identified the suspect.

Mackey has been transported to a central booking facility and was charged with first-degree attempted murder. He is being held without bail.

In the early hours of Friday, police from the Southwest District also responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Mosher Street.

At the scene, officers found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach. The victim, who police said was uncooperative, was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can contact Southwest District shooting detectives at 410-396-2488 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7lockup to remain anonymous.

The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
